The exhibition features the captivating photography of San Francisco artist Nico van Dongen. Through his lens, we unravel the intricate beauty of the Golden Gate Bridge, revealing the profound symbolism and layered meanings it carries. Van Dongen's innovative approach to photography blurs the lines between reality and imagination, inviting us to explore what's hidden beneath our experiences.



You will experience a collection of photographic sculptures, where everyday scenes are transformed into dynamic time-based creations. Join us as we venture into the world of the Golden Gate Bridge and discover the breathtaking vistas that have been captured through this unique artistic perspective.





Gallery hours: 10:00AM–6:00PM

Exhibit runs December 8, 2023 through February 23, 2024





San Francisco War Memorial Veterans Building

In the American Legion Veterans Gallery

401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco | Admission is free





UPCOMING EVENTS

Warrior Spirit Yoga Flow with Live Acoustic Spanish Guitar | February 18 | 5:00–6:30 PM | RSVP here

Experience a one-of-a-kind class in a stunning historic setting. Connect with your inner warrior as Sarah Koh guides you through a powerful, awakening, yet calming practice. The session is enhanced by the live acoustic Spanish guitar tunes from Genie Love Music, creating a harmonious blend of body, breath, spirit, and soulful sounds. Join us for this special journey of movement and music in a truly captivating space.





Creators Panel | February 22 | 6:00–8:00 PM | RSVP here

Gain insights into the artistic process from the artist and collaborators.





Grounding Techniques (Nervous System Reset) | February 22 | 7:00–7:30 PM | RSVP here

A mini-session to learn important energetic techniques to regulate your nervous system and ground your body & mind. Once you learn these very specific techniques and tools, you will be able to apply them anywhere, anytime.

Closing Ceremony | February 23 | 6:00–9:00 PM | RSVP here

Bid farewell to this extraordinary exhibition.





PAST EVENTS

Opening Ceremony | December 8 | 5:00–8:00 PM





Gallery Sit-in | January 26 | 6:00–8:00 PM | RSVP here









For further information or private tours, contact us here.



