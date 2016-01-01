The exhibition features the captivating photography of San Francisco artist Nico van Dongen. Through his lens, we unravel the intricate beauty of the Golden Gate Bridge, revealing the profound symbolism and layered meanings it carries. Van Dongen's innovative approach to photography blurs the lines between reality and imagination, inviting us to explore what's hidden beneath our experiences.
You will experience a collection of photographic sculptures, where everyday scenes are transformed into dynamic time-based creations. Join us as we venture into the world of the Golden Gate Bridge and discover the breathtaking vistas that have been captured through this unique artistic perspective.
Gallery hours: 10:00AM–6:00PM
Exhibit runs December 8, 2023 through February 23, 2024
San Francisco War Memorial Veterans Building
In the American Legion Veterans Gallery
401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco | Admission is free
UPCOMING EVENTS
Warrior Spirit Yoga Flow with Live Acoustic Spanish Guitar | February 18 | 5:00–6:30 PM | RSVP here
Experience a one-of-a-kind class in a stunning historic setting. Connect with your inner warrior as Sarah Koh guides you through a powerful, awakening, yet calming practice. The session is enhanced by the live acoustic Spanish guitar tunes from Genie Love Music, creating a harmonious blend of body, breath, spirit, and soulful sounds. Join us for this special journey of movement and music in a truly captivating space.
Creators Panel | February 22 | 6:00–8:00 PM | RSVP here
Gain insights into the artistic process from the artist and collaborators.
Grounding Techniques (Nervous System Reset) | February 22 | 7:00–7:30 PM | RSVP here
A mini-session to learn important energetic techniques to regulate your nervous system and ground your body & mind. Once you learn these very specific techniques and tools, you will be able to apply them anywhere, anytime.
Closing Ceremony | February 23 | 6:00–9:00 PM | RSVP here
Bid farewell to this extraordinary exhibition.
PAST EVENTS
Opening Ceremony | December 8 | 5:00–8:00 PM
Gallery Sit-in | January 26 | 6:00–8:00 PM | RSVP here
For further information or private tours, contact us here.
Welcome to No Delays, an immersive art exhibition where photography and story meet, becoming a conduit for the depth of human emotion. This collection of photo-sculptures features the captivating photography of San Francisco artist Nico van Dongen, thoughtfully curated by Yolanda Faye.
No Delays invites you to embark on a profound journey into the heart of the world's most iconic bridges, reshaping our cultural perspectives on these grand spaces. Centered on the renowned Golden Gate Bridge, this exhibition offers an exploration of the rich symbolism and layered meanings woven into this architectural marvel.
Guided by our mission to raise awareness of mental illness, No Delays serves as a platform for fostering understanding, compassion, and a collective sense of responsibility. While the exhibition draws inspiration from the profound associations with these landmarks, its core purpose is to illuminate the importance of mental health and community support.
No Delays transcends being solely an art exhibition; it acts as a bridge connecting diverse perspectives, encouraging meaningful dialogues, and ultimately guiding visitors toward a place of reflection and hope. Join us on this remarkable journey to explore transcendent and culturally meaningful spaces brought to life through Nico van Dongen's lens.
Nico van Dongen's artwork is best described as a fusion between photography and sculpture, where everyday scenes are transformed into dynamic 2D time-based creations. The artist investigates reality to uncover what we perceive as real. In doing so, the artist blurs the lines between reality and imagination to expose what's hidden beneath our experiences. Through this innovative work, the artist invites us to ponder what constitutes reality and how the art of observation can lead us to a richer awareness of our world.
The effect is vivid, even visionary, yet the means are simple: a car, a camera, and a computer—and a sensibility honed on decades of photography.
Yolanda Faye is a San Francisco local, military veteran, and humanitarian with a deep commitment to supporting vulnerable communities. Her journey, which spans from military service to entrepreneurship, exhibition curation, and community leadership, has been driven by personal experiences, having witnessed firsthand the impact of mental illness and the implicit value of community support for those suffering from it.
Through her curatorial work, she creates harmony between the artistic vision of Nico van Dongen and the mission of raising awareness for mental illness, creating a narrative that resonates deeply with audiences. This project is more than an exhibition; it is a bridge connecting diverse perspectives, fostering dialogue, and guiding visitors toward a place of reflection and hope as we actively engage in the crucial work of uplifting our community members.
10% of all sales go to the Heart and Armor Foundation.
Our exhibition has partnered with the Heart and Armor Foundation in a joint effort to enhance awareness of mental health issues, mainly focusing on the well-being of female military veterans within our communities.
No Delays is hosted at the San Francisco War Memorial, a place dedicated to the memory of our nation's veterans.
Are you an organization or individual passionate about art and the power it holds in telling meaningful stories? Are you interested in promoting mental health education and awareness in the Bay Area community? We welcome partnerships and affiliations that align with our vision. Join us in the journey to explore the world of art, emotion, and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.